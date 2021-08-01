Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to C$106.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 41.46%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

