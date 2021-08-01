Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $225.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNAF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CDNAF stock remained flat at $$152.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $90.90 and a 1-year high of $175.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.14.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

