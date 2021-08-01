Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.38.

TSE:CU opened at C$36.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.22.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1367176 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

