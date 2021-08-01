Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Set at C$11.00 by Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) received a C$11.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.48% from the company’s current price.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.