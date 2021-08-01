Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of CTAGY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6. Capita has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25.
About Capita
