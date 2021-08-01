Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of CTAGY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6. Capita has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

