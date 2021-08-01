Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

NYSE CPRI traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Capri by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

