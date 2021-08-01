Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Capri also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.78.

CPRI traded up $6.26 on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,031. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

