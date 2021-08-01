Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Capri also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50 EPS.

Shares of CPRI opened at $56.31 on Friday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.