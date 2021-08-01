Captrust Financial Advisors Has $111,000 Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1,986.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brady were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brady by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brady by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.04. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

BRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

