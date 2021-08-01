Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 131.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $30,171,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

BNTX stock opened at $328.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $331.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

