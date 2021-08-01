Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 409.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Domtar were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFS. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the first quarter valued at $59,015,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $24,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domtar by 616.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domtar in the first quarter valued at $21,257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

UFS opened at $54.91 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.