Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.17. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

