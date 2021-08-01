Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,068 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 553.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $24.59 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.58.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

