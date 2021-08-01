Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,989 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 139.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $12,862,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $20.45 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

