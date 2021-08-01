Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,476 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. 534,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

