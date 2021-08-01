Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

