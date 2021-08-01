Cardinal Capital Management Sells 130 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. 663,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

