Cardinal Capital Management Sells 3,931 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 167,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 8,404,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.