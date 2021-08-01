Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDLX opened at $125.96 on Friday. Cardlytics has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,299.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $299,952.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

