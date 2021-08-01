Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 405,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.