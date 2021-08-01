CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. CareDx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34. CareDx has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -466.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.