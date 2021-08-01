Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $203.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.