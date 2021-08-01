Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $203.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

