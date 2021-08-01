Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 192,235 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92.

On Monday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.49. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 52.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. CIBC cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.