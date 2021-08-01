Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Announces Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

CARR stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

