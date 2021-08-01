Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.90 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.35 billion.

CARR stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

