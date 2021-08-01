CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
IGR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 332,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.86. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.11.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
