CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 416,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IGR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 332,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.86. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,441,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 706,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,805,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 352,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,049 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 489,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 76,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

