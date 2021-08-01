CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

CBTX stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. CBTX has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $646.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CBTX by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CBTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CBTX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CBTX by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

