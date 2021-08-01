CECO Environmental (CECE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.62 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

