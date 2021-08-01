Celestica (TSE:CLS) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.52. Celestica has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.94.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.