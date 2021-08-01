Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$16.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.34 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.80 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

