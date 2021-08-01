Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

