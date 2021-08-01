Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,861,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 19,464,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,579. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

