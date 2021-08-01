Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,473,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,779,002. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

