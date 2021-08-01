Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,303 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,592 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,595,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,699. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81.

