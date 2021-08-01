Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CGAU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 40,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

