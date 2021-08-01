Central Pacific Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $722.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

