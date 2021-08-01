Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

