Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

