Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.806-$0.828 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.39. 3,294,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,866. Cerner has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

