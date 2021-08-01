Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

CHKP stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

