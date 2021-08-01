Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $195,299,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

