Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 235,173 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,021,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 235,173 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for approximately 5.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Plains GP worth $119,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

