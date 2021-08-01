China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CICHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CICHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,538. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.34%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

