China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNP opened at $45.72 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

