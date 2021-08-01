Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,984,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

