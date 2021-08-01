Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $576,140.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,275.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,983. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after buying an additional 103,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.90. 234,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

