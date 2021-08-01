Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$11.55 price target (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PPRQF stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.