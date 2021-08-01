Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. 2,328,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,405. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

