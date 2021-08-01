CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,748 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.90% of CI Financial worth $33,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,961,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

