CIBC Lowers Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$15.50

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.39.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$14.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. Analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

